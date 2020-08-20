Charles Wood Digital Festival around the corner

IN three weeks, the Charles Wood Festival will present its first ever Digital Festival.

It will take place between Sunday 23rd and Sunday 30th August 2020, replacing its renowned Summer School this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Digital Festival (#CWDigital) will offer a range of bespoke events, many of which are familiar to returning audiences.

These will be broadcast each day on the Charles Wood Festival’s YouTube channel at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, incorporating a specially-recorded Gala concert introduced by BBC presenter Anna Lapwood, a recital of Bach’s organ works from St. Malachy’s Church, Choral Evensong from St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral and a live mass from St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, led by Archbishop Eamon Martin.

There will also be short tutorials introduced by leading figures in the music industry. Young singers, organists and sacred music fans will be offered daily treats, with the Festival’s Patron, John Rutter, discussing his creative process since lockdown in an event called Confessions of a Composer.

Collaborations with the Northern Ireland International Organ Competition and the Hymn Society of Great Britain and Ireland will also continue. Paul Farrington, Vocal Coach at the Royal Opera House, will once again be in residence, offering lessons via zoom and an online workshop.

The Festival has formed a virtual choir for the week. They will perform seminal works by Charles Wood. The Girls’ Choir will also be featured with the advance release of a track from their new CD Sing Unto The Lord, introduced by their Patron, Edward Wilson.

Richard Yarr, Chair of the Charles Wood Festival, said: “I am delighted that, in the most difficult circumstances, we are set to present something unique, accessible and varied. Audiences have come to expect excellence from our Festival and I know they won’t be disappointed”.

Full details of the Charles Wood Digital Festival, including a step-by-step access guide, are now available to download at www.charleswoodsummerschool.org