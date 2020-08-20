MLA Kimmins welcomes boost for councils

Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

michael.scott@ulstergazette.co.uk

SINN Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed a £3.2 million funding boost announced by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín to help local councils deal with COVID-19.

The Newry and Armagh representative (pictured) said, “This funding will help local community and voluntary groups across the north who are working to help and support communities at this challenging time.

“In particular, it will be used to support groups who are helping those who are already struggling with poverty and those whom the pandemic has hit hardest.

“Community and voluntary groups have been doing excellent work, particularly in ensuring those most in need have access to food, and this funding will support that work and help rebuild communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

