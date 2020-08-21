Rugby legend Rory's cattle auction raises £5,000 for children's cancer charity

A RECENT auction of pedigree Aberdeen Angus beef cattle has raised vital funds to support children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

The auction which took place at Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales Ltd, with the beef cattle donated by Rory Best of Rory Best’s Farm, Gilford and butchered by Hannan’s Meats in Moira has raised a staggering £5,000 to help children and young people impacted by cancer.

Children with cancer are particularly vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic as they face additional worries such as fear of infection and concerns about delays to treatment plans.

The funds raised will help Cancer Fund for Children continue to deliver emotional support to young people living with cancer as well as therapeutic breaks for the whole family at Daisy Lodge, the charity’s short break centre in Newcastle, Co. Down.

Speaking at the cheque presentation Cancer Fund for Children’s Chief Executive Phil Alexander said, “Cancer won’t stop during the coronavirus pandemic and neither will Cancer Fund for Children. We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from local people and businesses during this worrying time.

“I would like to say a massive thanks to Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales LTD, Rory Best’s Farm and Hannan’s Meats for raising an incredible amount of money to help children and families impacted by cancer when they need it most.”

Every week in Northern Ireland another three children and young people are diagnosed with cancer and countless more young people are told the devastating news that their parent has cancer.

