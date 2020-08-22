PSNI investigate Coleraine shooting

DETECTIVES in Coleraine are appealing for information about a shooting in Thornlea Drive in the town this morning (Saturday August 22).

Shortly before 12:20am, it was reported a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up to a property and a number of men got out and fired a number of a shots at the property, damaging several windows, and then driving off. Thankfully, no one was injured.

A short time later it was reported two cars were on fire, one on Ballindreen Road, opposite the junction of Liswatty Road in Coleraine, and a second vehicle close to the junction of Ballygawley Road and Mullaghinch Road in Aghadowey.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "At this time all three incidents are being linked and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack.

"There were five people in the house, four adults and a child, when the gun attack was carried out and it is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injuries, or worse today.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information about any of these incidents, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Thornlea Drive area yesterday evening, to get in touch with our detectives in Coleraine by calling 101, and quoting reference number 39 of 22/08/20."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/