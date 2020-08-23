Fire service attend 'major fire' in Armagh

FIRE crews were at the scene of what has been described as a "major fire" in Armagh on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze took place in the Ardmore Avenue area, beginning at around 4.35pm.

Amazingly there were no injuries following the incident.

It's understood that a gas explosion was to blame.

Some 35 firefighters, coming from as far away as Lisburn, Belfast and Pomeroy were involved in tackling the fire, with specialist equipment being brought in.

Local police were also assisting NIFRS with their attempts to extinguish the fire.

"We would ask for a little patience while this is being resolved," they posted on Facebook.

"Please avoid the area. There will be no access until this matter is resolved."

Speaking about the incident, William Irwin MLA stated, “Viewing the video footage currently circulating on line this is major fire engulfing a home and vehicles in the Ardmore Avenue area of Armagh City.

"It is not clear at this stage what has caused the fire however I hope and pray that no one has been injured as a result of the blaze.

"It certainly is frightening footage to see in a built up area and our appreciation and respect must go to the Fire Brigade for their swift response to this major incident.”

Armagh UUP councillor, Sam Nicholson, praised the PSNI and the NIFRS for getting the fire under control so quickly.



He added, "Thankfully it seems that nobody has been injured as a result of the fire.

"This could have been catastrophic considering the fire occurred in such a built-up area."

We will have further details as they emerge.