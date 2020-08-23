PSNI appeal for information about arson attack on Clady house

POLICE in Strabane are seeking information after arsonists destroyed a new build house outside Clady.

Officers investigating the attack say they are still trying to establish a motive.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report that a home under construction on Urney Road in Clady was deliberately set alight sometime between 2am and 4am on Saturday, August 15.

"The property was extensively damaged by the blaze.

"Police are working to establish a motive for this crime and officers would like to hear from anyone who could assist the investigation.

"Please call 101, quoting reference 441 15/08/20."

