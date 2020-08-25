Five patients test positive for COVID-19 on Craigavon Hospital cancer ward

FIVE patients on a cancer ward at Craigavon Area Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

The cluster, on the Haematology ward, is the second confirmed outbreak of the virus in the hospital.

According to the Southern Trust, one member of staff has tested positive and three close staff contacts are self-isolating as a precaution.

Twelve patients on the Haematology ward have been tested, with five of those tested positive and one further haematology in-patient identified.

The ward is currently closed to admission, the Trust confirmed.

“Trust staff are working closely with the Public Health Agency to manage the situation and the safety of both patients and staff remains a priority,” said a spokesperson.

“There will be no routine visiting to the ward until further notice unless in exceptional circumstances.

“Virtual visiting by telephone or tablet device is available on request by contacting 077 7651 6419 between 9am and 5pm.”

The hospital has treated the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.