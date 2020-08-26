Broken glass discarded on north coast beach

THE mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has described as 'totally unacceptable' the amount of litter being left by visitors on north coast beaches.

Cllr Mark Fielding was commenting after bags of litter - including discarded broken glass - were recovered from a number of local beaches recently.

And he urged anyone visiting the award winning beaches to take their litter home with them.

“Parent and carers should share this message with their children so they realise that littering of any kind is wholly unacceptable," said the mayor.

"We need everyone to play their part to help keep our borough clean.

"Dispose of your rubbish or take it home with you and show the Causeway Coast and Glens the respect it deserves," he added.

