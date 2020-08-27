Coleraine defeat Maribor to reach round two of Europa League

COLERAINE produced arguably their greatest ever European performance to defeat NK Maribor of Slovenia on penalties to qualify for the second round of the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Few had given the Bannsiders much hope of causing an upset but they had reckoned without a professional performance from the visitors.

And a trademark managerial masterclass from Oran Kearney who, once again, proved he is without equal in Irish League terms.

Without major financial backing he has crafted a team and a squad with qualities money can't buy: togetherness, a never say die attitude and an inner belief in each other's abilities.

The reward is an unprecedented place in the second round of a European competition.

They deserve it too.

Never outclassed against a side we were told many times had regularly competed in the group stages of the Champions League, they looked right at home in the Balkan state.

The key to this victory was in the collective: they defended as a team and broke forward in similar fashion.

James McLaughlin, an assasin in front of goal, fired Coleraine in front with another for the highlights reel, a beautifully controlled left foot volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Unfortunately, Coleraine were unable to hang on to their lead for long enough to make it count, coughing up a soft equaliser less than five minutes later.

To their credit, they regrouped and ensured no further breaches in the remaining minutes of normal time and the extra half an hour.

They created a number of half chances of their own in the closing stages but in the end penalties was required to find a winner.

Fittingly, it was Ben Doherty who sent them through with his successful spot-kick.

Just over a month ago, the midfielder was bereft as his miss from 12 yards ultimately saw Ballymena Utd progress in the Irish Cup at Coleraine's expense.

On Thursday, smiles replaced the tears as his low strike ensured the Showgrounds club's name will be in the hat for the next round as the great European adventure continues.

2020 continues to surprise us all...