'Excellent outcomes were fair reflection ofability and commitment of pupils'

GCSE results distribution was, once again, a very happy occasion at Ballymena Academy where the grades achieved have lived up to the outstanding grades achieved at ‘AS’ Level and ‘A’ Level.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the publication of the grades and given the unique challenges which the young people had to face this year, it was very pleasing that the excellent outcomes obtained were a fair reflection of the ability and commitment of the pupils.

Stephen Black, Principal, congratulated the young people on their achievements and added how pleasing it was to see them back in school to receive their results.

“It is a great privilege to be able to pay tribute to our pupils, individually and collectively, not just for their excellent grades but also for the time which they have invested in their education to date.

“These impressive results are a testament to the ability and commitment of our pupils, the dedication of our teaching staff and the support of parents.

“It is important to mention the good working relationships that are such an important feature of the life and work of this school.

“Such grades would not have been obtained without the professional approach and commitment shown by our staff and the consistent encouragement of parents as we all work together to ensure high levels of success for our young people.”

“In addition to the terrific individual performances highlighted below, which identify half of the year group as attaining 7 or more A*/A grades in their GCSE full courses, there are also a significant number of high achievers not named here because of pressure of space, who should be commended and can look forward to Sixth Form with confidence.”

“In results which correlated very significantly with those of previous years, it is especially pleasing that, for the second year in succession, in 27 individual subjects, the percentage of grades achieved at A* - C exceeded N.I. Grammar School averages, indicating excellent performance across the curriculum.

“This set of results also confirms that our young people are well-positioned to meet the challenges which our society faces and to take advantage of the opportunities that the future will bring. For the overwhelming majority that means entry to the Ballymena Academy Sixth Form whilst others will prefer a different route; regardless of their choice, we extend our best wishes to all.”

High Achievers

Five young people achieved 9 A* grades – Christian Drennan, Chloe Logan, William McCartney, Katy McLean and Eabha Steele.

39 pupils achieved a minimum of 9 A*/A grades – Callum Anderson, Ross Barr, Alex Bonar, Andrew Boyd, Aaron Craig, Chloe Cotton, Paul Cunningham, James Currie, Katherine Duff, Alex Hamill, Finn Henderson, Amy Houston, Lois Kirkpatrick, Christopher Leitch, Megan Logan, Connor Louw, Lucy Magee, Evie Magill, Erin Marrs. Courtney McAuley, Brandon McCaughan, Katie McCaughey, Rachel McCaughey, Matilda McClelland, Sophie McCluney, Katie McCullough, Thomas Millar, Ellen O’Hara, Niall Pogue, Holly Ritchie, Rebecca Robinson, William Simpson, Chloe Smyth, John Stevens, Ana Stinson, Sarah Jane Taylor, Naomi Thompson, Bethany Turtle and Rhiannon White.

They were closely followed by a further 21 young people with a minimum of 8 A*/A grades – Emmie Booth, Alexander, Campbell, Jonathan Campbell, Rachel Clinton, Amelie Gardner, Calum Gatt, Aimee Hill, Mark Hunter, Lexie Irvine, Ben Laverty, Sophie Leetch, Zoe Madeley, Harry Marcus, Sam McDonald, Kerry Moore, Emily Nelson, Abby Simpson, Tammy Spence, Niamh Vercoe-Rogers, Adam Watterson and Robbie Wilson

Finally, 21 pupils obtained a minimum of 7 A*/A grades – Sam Booth, Andrew Donald, Faye Eagleson, Hannah Galbraith, Flori Gardan, James Gordon, Joel Grimsley, John Kennedy, Joel Logan, Ella McKay, Ryan McKenna, Callum McKibbin, Adam McLaughlin, Katie McNeill, Lily McVicker, Shania Murphy, Samantha Nelson, Robby Smith, Georgia Stevenson, Holly Swann and Lewis Wharry.