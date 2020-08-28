Royal School pupils 'earned their grades'

COMMENTING on the award of GCSE results, Royal School Dungannon Headmaster, Dr David Burnett, praised the school’s Year 11 and 12 pupils for their hard work and dedication.

He explained this year’s exams saga has been “a process like no other".

"Our GCSE pupils this year were making excellent progress and we had really high hopes for them; and then Covid-19 and lockdown hit us all.

“Not doing exams was a bittersweet experience for pupils, with the elation of not having to do the usual hard work for revision and the exam hall alongside that nervous feeling of not being able to control your own destiny. The last minute switch from awarding the exam board’s computer-calculated grades to the grades awarded by the school alleviated some of that nervousness for many pupils.

"RSD teachers know their pupils really well and they spent a great deal of time looking at each pupil’s data and performance trajectory. The pupils’ hard work and dedication made the grading task more manageable for their teachers. They earned their grades fair and square through their own commitment and ability and they deserve all our congratulations.

"I also want to thank our parents, for the support they have given to their children and our staff throughout the GCSE years, and our staff, for their professionalism and expertise throughout the whole process.”

The Year 12 pupils who were awarded top GCSE grades included:

Thirteen pupils were awarded 10 A*/A grades. Catherine McCammon was awarded 10 A* grades and Chloe McCaughey was awarded 9 A* grades plus 1 A grade. Matthew Hall and Emma Henry were each awarded 8 A* grades plus 2 A grades. Caitlyn MacGregor and Jessica McClung were awarded 7 A* grades plus 3 A grades, and Katie Frew and Benjamin Neill were awarded 6 A* grades plus 4 A grades. Sarah Graham and Jamie McAteer were awarded 5 A* and 5 A grades; and Lucy Burns, Katie Chambers and Luci Wallace all were awarded 3 A* grades plus 7 A grades.

Eight pupils were awarded A*/A grades in at least 9 subjects. Bethany Benson and Ellie Willis were awarded 7 A* and 2 A grades, and Rebecca Liggett and Hollie Magowan both were awarded 4 A* and 5 A grades. Niall Keys and Emma Wyatt were awarded 3 A* and 6 A grades, Lara Robinson was awarded 2 A* grades and 7 A grade and Molly Wilson was awarded 1 A* and 8 A grades.

Eleven pupils were awarded at least 8 A*/A grades in their total returns: Dylan McMullan (including 7 A* grades); Peter Chan; Jim Lam; Oluwaseun Alabi; Adam Curran; Marie Li; Matthew McNeill; Abigail Patterson; Chloe Brodison-McMinn; Ellie Robinson; and Timothy Ryan.

A further 10 pupils were awarded at least 7 A*/A grades in their totals: Nathan Reid; Tommy Hajdu; Jayne Liggett; Samuel McIlroy; Ethan Curry; Erin Greaves; Ivan Leung; Ben Connelly; Abbie Graham; and Daniel Irwin.