Eat Out To Help Out continues at Uluru as scheme continues into September

THE Eat Out To Help Out Scheme which has been running to help restaurants is continuing at Uluru Bar & Grill for the month of September on Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 8.30pm.

The scheme, which was introduced by the Government to help the struggling hospitality sector, means diners have been able to enjoy a state-funded 50 per cent discount on food and soft drinks, up to a maximum of £10 per person.

Gavin Emerson, who had been using Uluru Bar & Grill as a temporary supermarket stock room during lockdown, said people coming back to the city centre to eat out has greatly helped to secure local jobs and inject life into the city.

He said: "We greatly welcomed the scheme introduced by the government and it was great to get Uluru Bar & Grill back up and running as a restaurant. Our staff were delighted with the uptake by local people and we have loved welcoming everyone back through our doors so we want to continue this.

"We had been using the restaurant space during lockdown as a supermarket storeroom to service our new home delivery service which fulfilled thousands of orders. This service is continuing from Emerson's Supermarket and orders are still being fulfilled on a daily basis. This was fantastic as we were also able to help a local taxi firm by recruiting them to deliver food orders to people who wished to stay at home.

"By continuing the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme at Uluru Bar & Grill we will be able to continue to support our staff, provide a safe space for people to eat out which will of course in turn help us to support our local food and drink producers."

