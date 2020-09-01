Hundreds pay tribute to Steve Whitmarsh

ANTRIM has been bidding a sad final farewell to ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’.

Steven Whitmarsh died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital on Friday.

Over the years he had been a visitor to hundreds of local homes, expertly fitting carpets for Gourleys.

Indeed, so well versed was he that he could tell customers the size of carpet they required just by hearing their address.

“It is with great sadness that we at Gourleys have lost our colleague and longtime friend Steve Whitmarsh,” said Keith Gourley.

“Steven had been part of the furniture for over 30 years.

“He had served the community with knowledge and dedication at all times and was a most trusted and loved member of our team.

“Rest in peace Steve. Forever in our hearts and minds.”

The sad announcement on social media prompted hundreds of comments - with everyone in agreement that Steve had made his mark on the community he served so well.

The Kilgreel Road man’s family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made payable by cheque to the Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary care of Bairds of Antrim.