Travel regulations update

Travel regulations update
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

FOLLOWING the latest review of the scientific and medical evidence, the Department of Health is making no changes to the current travel quarantine rules in Northern Ireland.

As a result, no countries are being added to or removed from the Travel Corridors list.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The situation is being kept under ongoing review and changes to the regulations will be made swiftly if required.”

For information in relation to the travel regulations visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/coronavirus-travel. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130