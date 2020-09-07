Happy 50th birthday St Mark's High School

50 years ago this week, St. Mark's High School opened its doors to the young people of South Down.

The oldest First Year that day was Carmel O'Callaghan from Warrenpoint. Under very different circumstances indeed, Carmel walked into the new school to begin the next stage of her academic journey.

The Principal was Mr. Hugh MacNamara from Loughinisland. A very well respected teacher and former Down footballer.

Half a century later, the same excitement that Carmel felt was shared by Laura Healy, also from Warrenpoint. Laura is our youngest Year 8 and she began her journey in St. Mark's this morning.

To mark the 50th anniversary of St. Mark's High School, Mrs. Una McNulty, Principal, invited Mr. MacNamara, Mrs. Carmel McGrath née O'Callaghan and Laura Healy to join her at school. The trio were greeted at the entrance by Mrs. McNulty, Canon Kearney (Chairperson of the Board of Governors), Mrs. Eithne Lennon (Vice-Principal), Mr. Aidan McGivern (Vice-Principal) and Mrs. Gráinne Delahunt (daughter of Mr. MacNamara and current staff member in St. Mark's). After a few 'elbow bumps' and photographs, the group went to the Hugh MacNamara Assembly Hall for some light refreshments.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we have postponed any major gatherings, that we had planned for our 50th celebrations, until next year. We will, however, mark the occasion of our 50th at various times throughout the year.