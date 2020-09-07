Positive Coronavirus test confirmed at Royal School Armagh

A positive case of COVID 19 has been reported at the Royal School, Armagh.

A message from the school said that the the positive test had come from within the school community.

"Please be assured that range of precautionary and hygiene measures have been taken," read a message from the school.

"If you are not contacted individually then you are not directly affected."

Last night the Gazette reported that there had been a positive test at St Patrick's High School in Keady.

Pupils in Year 14 were advised to take today (Monday) off.

In an update to parents and pupils today the school said, "Following additional guidance and advice from PHA and EA, year 14 pupils may return to school tomorrow with the exception of those contacted by the school or PHA."