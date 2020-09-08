Caution urged after bar forced to close

LOCAL people have been urged to act with caution and respect after a bar was forced to temporarily close for a deep clean after a patron tested positive for coronavirus just a day after visiting.

Heffron’s Bar in Randalstown had to close on Saturday August 29, announcing on Facebook: “We have been informed this afternoon that a member of the public who was in Heffrons Bar last night, after 10pm (Friday August 28) has today had a positive result for Covid 19.

“In view of this we are closing the bar with immediate effect as a precautionary measure to undertake a thorough deep clean.”

Many local people were left angry, as it appeared that the person had undertaken the test and gone to the bar before receiving the results, therefore potentially putting other people in the bar at risk.

A follow-up statement said: “Following public health agency guidance, we have made contact with those who were in the bar on Friday night after 10pm to make them aware of the situation.

“All staff working on Friday night have not been in the bar since.

“They have been tested, and are self isolating while awaiting their results.”

On August 30, outside contractors were brought in to undertake a deep and thorough clean of the bar, which opened again at 4pm that day, with the management urging people to follow Government guidance and work with staff to help ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all.

Randalstown Alliance rep Glenn Finlay has asked people to err on the side of caution.

“Businesses have already suffered enough and we need to support our local publicans and restaurateurs and help keep everyone safe.” he said.

“If you are feeling unwell, awaiting a test result or are living with someone else who has tested positive, stay on the safe side and do not head out to the bar or for something to eat, where others are gathering, as you may end up spreading it, and these businesses can ill afford to close for days for a deep clean in the current climate, after having had to close for so long already.”