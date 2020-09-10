Libraries NI hosts free online events to celebrate Good Relations Week

LIBRARIES NI has an exciting, virtual programme of events planned to celebrate Good Relations Week 2020 which will run from Monday September 14 – Monday September 21.

This year’s Good Relations Week marks 30 years of celebrating outstanding community relations work and brings a dynamic programme of community relations focused events and digital content to a new virtual audience.

Libraries NI will host events inspired by the Good Relations Week theme Human Connections - Celebrating Our Journey, Embracing Our Future through our online platforms.

Events on the Libraries NI YouTube channel each weekday include children’s Storytime sessions at 2:30pm and Storytelling sessions by internationally renowned storytellers at 8pm.

Makaton Rhymes and Crafts on Monday September 14 and Wednesday September 16 at 11am will be available via social media and a live Makaton Rhythm and Rhyme session will take place via Zoom on Thursday September 17 at 11am.

A Creative writing session Celebrating our Journey, Embracing our Future will also take place via Zoom on Wednesday September 16 at 2pm. Alongside these events Libraries NI will use social media to recommend a number of books that explore the issues of disability, cultural diversity and racism.

Patricia Walker, Libraries NI Service Development Manager said: “Good Relations Week this year is going to be slightly different with all events delivered through online platforms. We would hope this provides the opportunity for even more people to join us in celebrating the fantastic work of communities in promoting cultural diversity in Northern Ireland.

"I would encourage everyone to get involved in making Good Relations Week 2020 a great celebration of Northern Ireland’s culture and heritage.”

Nisha Tandon, Board member of the Community Relations Council added: “This is a big year for us as we celebrate 30 years of investment in outstanding community relations work, and we are delighted to deliver over 150 online events that will showcase the fantastic efforts of people and communities in tackling sectarianism and racism and promoting cultural diversity.

"This online experience will demonstrate the spirit of good relations to a new virtual audience and make this year’s Good Relations Week a modern celebration of Northern Ireland’s diverse culture and heritage.”

Jacqueline Irwin CEO of Community Relations Council said: “Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this year’s programme – the energy behind the week is your enthusiasm, commitment and imagination. We hope Good Relations Week 2020 will inspire everyone to get involved in bringing local people together to help each other and, in so doing, build trusting relationships and a happier future too.”

For details of all virtual library events and how to join, check out the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk.

For more information about other events taking place, visit goodrelationsweek.com.