Restriction on household mixing in some parts of borough

RESTRICTIONS are being put on visiting other households in parts of the borough after a rise in cases of coronavirus.

The new rules will be in place for a minimum of two weeks in the Aldergrove, Loanends, Nutt's Corner, Crumlin, Glenavy and Dundrod areas.

They will also affect people in Ballymena and Belfast.

In a press conference on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “In these areas only there will be no mixing of households in private dwellings with exemptions for bubbling with one other household, caring responsibilities in terms of childcare, essential maintenance, supported living arrangements, visits required for legal or medical purposes, or marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill."

No more than six people are to gather in a private garden for no more than two households.

The measures will be made legal from Monday September 14, but the NI Executive has asked people in these areas ‘to take action immediately’.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill called the postcodes ‘hotspots’ and advised no unnecessary travel outside these zones, adding that those who can work from home, should.

Care homes in the area will be advised to limit visitors to one family member, once a week.

Older people and shielders have been warned to be especially careful and those who live outside the postcodes were told they should ‘not consider themselves immune’.

Measures may be removed as soon as it is safe to do so and some areas could be added in due course.

For more details, log on to: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-and-localised-restrictions?fbclid=IwAR0gwIcPRqr2aS5_Ik_n1KPiimwR10vcnLOxakfk8l9M2pJ_ark0XDhk43Q