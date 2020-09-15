Call for improved Covid testing facilities

Call for improved Covid testing facilities
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

WITH Covid-19 cases on the rise, an MLA has called for easily accessible testing facilities for north coast residents.

Former Justice Minister Claire Sugden said local people were facing difficulties booking appointments and then a faced long drive to complete tests.

Ms Sugden said an efficient testing system was essential if a second widespread lockdown was to be avoided.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 446 individual positive test results in Causeway Coast and Glens out of 18,981 individual tests.

Full story in Tuesday's Chronicle...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130