Warm welcome for Nurture Unit at Millburn PS in Coleraine

EAST Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has welcomed the announcement of funding for a Nurture Unit at Millburn Primary School in Coleraine.

“Earlier in the year, the Minister Peter Weir MLA indicated that a number of potential Nurture Groups which included Millburn Primary School will be established in the 2020/21 school year subject to a business case approval and capital works viability," said Mr Campbell.

"I welcome the formal announcement that funding is now going to being made available to establish a such a Group at Millburn Primary School.

"This is good news for Millburn School and also for the surrounding area in Coleraine.

"It will assist to provide funding for provision of staff in supporting children with particular social, emotional and behavioural difficulties, helping to remove the barriers to learning.

"This is an important programme in a child’s learning development and help improve their educational outcomes.

"I wish the school every success as they deliver this provision," he added.

An investment of up to £4 million will be invested in new and existing nurture groups across Northern Ireland, according to Education Minister Peter Weir.

“Today’s announcement is a significant investment in new and existing nurture provision within our schools," he said.

Simultaneous to this planning, the Department is working through the business case process and, subject to approval, funding will be allocated to the Education Authority and relevant schools in due course.