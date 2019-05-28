All Ireland Community Games swimming champions

THE Aldi All Ireland Community Games May Festival took place on May 25th and May 26th at the University of Limerick. Offaly was well represented by a talented squad of young swimmers.

There was great excitement when 11 year old Tom O’Rourke from Mucklagh/ Rahan / The Island won the Gold Medal in the U12 Freestyle event. Tom is a 5th Class pupil at St Colman’s National School, Mucklagh.

Brothers Conor and Calan Kinnarney also from Mucklagh/Rahan /The Island enjoyed the weekend. Conor won bronze medal in the U12 Backstroke meanwhile Calan swam an impressive race in the U12 Breaststroke event.

Sisters Emma and Isabel Mooney were among the younger swimmers representing Offaly in the U10 backstroke and Freestyle with both girls progressing easily through their heats to the hotly contended finals.

In the U12 breaststroke, Sasha Coleman swam a brilliant race but was just outside the medals this year as was the talented Maebh Coll who glided through her backstroke heats to finish an impressive 5th place overall.

Mucklagh / Rahan / The Island swimmers were also represented at the All Ireland Community Games were Evan Larkin, Darragh Rusk and Tom O’Rourke. Evan swam very well in the 50m Butterfly event and Darragh progressed easily to the U16 Freestyle Final finishing an impressive 5th overall.