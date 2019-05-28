Judo festival a huge success

THE Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club Dungannon held its annual judo festival in the Torrent Complex Donaghmore at the weekend. In conjunction with Mid Ulster Council and supported by Diva Hair Salon, Spar Shop,Quarry Lane, McAleers Bar and T.E.S. Group Cookstown it proved to be a huge success.

This was a chance for all the children from the Wednesday group, the Thursday group and the Friday group to get together for a few hours and have fun and at the same time to demonstrate their skills to the family and friends who came along to support them.

Over 60 children aged from 4 to 15 from the club took part in front of the chairperson of Mid Ulster Council Martin Kearney who was very impressed by the standard. The children had a great day and were all rewarded with a gold medal to mark the occasion.