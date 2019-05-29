Good results for Tipperary at National Community Games finals

Tipperary competitors held their own among the cream of the crop winning a total of 15 medals at the National Finals of Aldi Community Games held in University of Limerick last weekend.

It was a wonderful weekend with great excitement during many highly competitive events. Ladies were to the fore where gold was concerned with Faye McKeogh, Ballina winning gold in U-11 gymnastics for the third successive year. Cloughjordan girls kept up the area’s fine record in Table Tennis and handball winning gold in both events. Boherlahan Dualla had a great victory in U-10 girls indoor soccer.

Gold medals won by:-

U-10 girls Indoor Soccer, Boherlahan Dualla - Neasa Dwan, Grace Power, Robyn Leahy, Abbie Horgan, Sophie Moynihan, Aoife O’Donnell, Leah O’Connell (missing: Blaithin Shelley)

U-16 Girls Table Tennis, Cloughjordan - Lisa Mooney, Lucy Fitzgerald, Robyn Fitzgerald.

U-13 Girls Handball, Lucy Gould, Cloughjordan

U-11 Girls Gymnastics, Faye McKeogh, Ballina.

Silver won by:-

U-16 Group Music, Boherlahan Dualla - Cian Fitzgerald, Niall Fitzgerald, Aaron Fitzgerald.

U-12 Boys Art, Colin Murray, Ballingarry.

Bronze won by:

U-16 Boys Handball, Evan Carey, Ballina.

U-14 Girls Butterfly Swimming, Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh.

U-16 Girls Model Making, Roisin Hickey, Silvermines.

Pewter won by:

U-9 Boys Gymnastics, Will Burke, Cahir.

U-10 Girls Art, Hannah Murray, Ballingarry

U-10 Girls Handwriting, Sally Power, Mullinahone

U-12 Solo Music, Niall Fitzgerald, Boherlahan Dualla.

U-12 Group Music, Joe Franklin & Jack Duggan, Powerstown Lisronagh.

U-13 Mixed Choir, Roscrea.

Congratulations to all winners and indeed very well done to all competitors who gave a very good account of themselves. Thank you to all volunteers that made this possible A supplement was included in the Irish Independent on Tuesday which contained complete results, first to last of each event on the programme.

Looking forward to further great action at the County Finals of Athletics in Templemore on next Sunday, June 2. All photos from Finals in UL and further details of Templemore may be viewed on Tipperary Community Games Facebook page.