Frantic week with over 150 ends played!

IT was a frantic week of bowls for Ballymena club players, with over 150 ends of bowls played.
In Senior Division One Ballymena 'A' recorded a fine 6.5 to 0.5 victory away to Salisbury,while the 'B's collected 5 points against Pickie last Tuesday night before an underwhelming 1 point at home to Larne 'A' on Saturday.
Ballymena 'C' remain unbeaten for the season with a 10 points victory away to Willowfield in the PGL Junior cup 3rd round ,followed by a 5-2 victory against Falls 'B' in a top of the table clash on Saturday.
Ballymena Ladies continue to impress in the Provincial League, registering a maximum 6 points at home to Brook Green.
Ballymena Midweek team overcame Ards with a 6 points tally last Wednesday night, while the vets 'B' team beat Antrim Lawn 6-4 last Monday afternoon.
The only negative result of the week was Vets 'A's 8-2 lost away to Falls.
Full Results:
NIPGL Division 1
Ballymena 'A' ........................ 6.5
Salisbury................................ 0.5
Rink 1. J.R. Nicholl. Aaron Coleman. Ali. Coleman. Stephen Coleman. Won 25-17.
Rink 2. David Torrington. Jimmy Hodges. Andy Morrison. Jim Baker. Won 20-18.
Rink 3. S. Barkley. Nigel McAleese. Roy Torrington. Nigel Robinson. Won 29-13.
Rink 4. Stephen Falls. Neal Garrett. David Duncan. Andy Duncan. Drew 20-20.
Ballymena 'B' ............................5
Pickie ........................................2
Rink 1. Shane Millar. Geoff Padgett. Frank Gilchrist. Chris Wilson. Won 29-8.
Rink 2. Jimmy Gage. Davy Elliott. Stuart McCarthy. Michael Wilson. Won 24-7.
Rink 3. Alan McAuley. John McFall. Tommy Hill. Graham Wilson. Lost 12-21.
Rink 4. Leslie Barr. Ivan Lynn. Danny McCullough. John Coulter. Lost 14-16.
Ballymena 'B' ........................... 1
Larne 'A' ....................................6
Rink 1. Leslie Barr. Ivan Lynn. Graham Wilson. John Coulter. Lost 20 - 24.
Rink 2. Jimmy Gage. Derek Greer. Danny McCullough. Michael Wilson. Lost 14-17.
Rink 3.Geoff Padgett. Andy Hill. Frankie Gilchrist. Chris Wilson. Won 21-16.
Rink 4. Alan McAuley. John McFall. Tommy Hill. Nigel McFadden. Lost 14-29.
NIPGL Division 4
Ballymena 'C' ........................... 5
Falls 'B' ......................................2
Rink 1. Eva Gage. Linda McCullough. Liam Lyness. Artie McAuley. Won 21-11.
Rink 2. Keith Burnett. Robert McCready. Alex Wilson. Samny Allen. Lost 12-16.
Rink 3. Harry Millar. Gary Shaw. Dessie Shaw. Jim Cameron. Lost 14-16.
Rink 4. John Montgomery. Bobby Bell. William Crawford. John Elliott. Won 18-16.
Provincial Ladies League
Ballymena ............................... 6
Brook Green ............................ 0
Rink 1. Linda McCullough. Bridget Killough. Pat Allen. Erin Smith. Won 28-13.
Rink 2. Jean Rainey. Graham Wilson. Grace Henry. Jennifer Dowds. Won 43-4.
Rink 3. Jimima Gage. Maree Houston. Eva Gage. Donna McCloy. Won 25-7.
Midweek League 1
Rink 1. Wilfie Stewart. Ivan Lynn. Stuart McCarthy. Leslie Barr. Lost 12-21.
Rink 2. Willie McNabb. Jimmy Gage. Liam Lyness. Graham Wilson. Won 24-10.
Rink 3. Robert Mark. William Crawford. Artie McAuley. Davy Elliott. Won 19-13.
Rink 4.John Montgomery. Roy Kernohan. Willie McCandless. Jim Cameron. Won 14-13.
NIPGL Junior Cup 2nd Round
Willowfield ............................. 72
Ballymena 'C' ........................ 82
Rink 1. Willie McNabb. Harry Millar. Nigel McAleese. Jim Cameron. Won 28-10.
Rink 2. John Montgomery. Bobby Bell. Artie McAuley. John Elliott. Won.17 -16.
Rink 3. Eva Gage. Gary Shaw. Liam Lyness. Davy Elliott. Lost 22-17.
Rink 4. Keith Burnett. Robert McCready. Jennifer Dowds. Derek Greer. Lost 23-21.
Vets League One
Falls ..........................................8
Ballymena One ....................... 2
Rink 1. Keith Burnett. Robert McCready. Andy Hill. Tommy Hill. Drew 15-15.
Rink 2. Willie McNabb. Artie McAuley. Ivan Lynn. John Coulter. Lost 12-16.
Vets Two
Ballymena Two ........................ 6
Antrim Lawn ............................ 4
Rink 1. Roy Kernohan. Wilfie Stewart. Jimmy Gage. John Elliott.List 16 - 18.
Rink 2. Geoff Padgett.Liam Lyness.John McFall.Roy Torringtob.Won 27-7.
Fixtures:
Tuesday, May 28
P.S.N.I. V Ballymena 'C' (rearranged league match).
Wednesday, May 29
Ballymena Ladies v Ballymoney 2.30pm.
Ewarts v Ballymena Midweek.
Saturday, June 1.
North Belfast v Ballymena 'C'
Ballymena 'A' and 'B' no matches