Frantic week with over 150 ends played!

IT was a frantic week of bowls for Ballymena club players, with over 150 ends of bowls played.

In Senior Division One Ballymena 'A' recorded a fine 6.5 to 0.5 victory away to Salisbury,while the 'B's collected 5 points against Pickie last Tuesday night before an underwhelming 1 point at home to Larne 'A' on Saturday.

Ballymena 'C' remain unbeaten for the season with a 10 points victory away to Willowfield in the PGL Junior cup 3rd round ,followed by a 5-2 victory against Falls 'B' in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

Ballymena Ladies continue to impress in the Provincial League, registering a maximum 6 points at home to Brook Green.

Ballymena Midweek team overcame Ards with a 6 points tally last Wednesday night, while the vets 'B' team beat Antrim Lawn 6-4 last Monday afternoon.

The only negative result of the week was Vets 'A's 8-2 lost away to Falls.

Full Results:

NIPGL Division 1

Ballymena 'A' ........................ 6.5

Salisbury................................ 0.5

Rink 1. J.R. Nicholl. Aaron Coleman. Ali. Coleman. Stephen Coleman. Won 25-17.

Rink 2. David Torrington. Jimmy Hodges. Andy Morrison. Jim Baker. Won 20-18.

Rink 3. S. Barkley. Nigel McAleese. Roy Torrington. Nigel Robinson. Won 29-13.

Rink 4. Stephen Falls. Neal Garrett. David Duncan. Andy Duncan. Drew 20-20.

Ballymena 'B' ............................5

Pickie ........................................2

Rink 1. Shane Millar. Geoff Padgett. Frank Gilchrist. Chris Wilson. Won 29-8.

Rink 2. Jimmy Gage. Davy Elliott. Stuart McCarthy. Michael Wilson. Won 24-7.

Rink 3. Alan McAuley. John McFall. Tommy Hill. Graham Wilson. Lost 12-21.

Rink 4. Leslie Barr. Ivan Lynn. Danny McCullough. John Coulter. Lost 14-16.

Ballymena 'B' ........................... 1

Larne 'A' ....................................6

Rink 1. Leslie Barr. Ivan Lynn. Graham Wilson. John Coulter. Lost 20 - 24.

Rink 2. Jimmy Gage. Derek Greer. Danny McCullough. Michael Wilson. Lost 14-17.

Rink 3.Geoff Padgett. Andy Hill. Frankie Gilchrist. Chris Wilson. Won 21-16.

Rink 4. Alan McAuley. John McFall. Tommy Hill. Nigel McFadden. Lost 14-29.

NIPGL Division 4

Ballymena 'C' ........................... 5

Falls 'B' ......................................2

Rink 1. Eva Gage. Linda McCullough. Liam Lyness. Artie McAuley. Won 21-11.

Rink 2. Keith Burnett. Robert McCready. Alex Wilson. Samny Allen. Lost 12-16.

Rink 3. Harry Millar. Gary Shaw. Dessie Shaw. Jim Cameron. Lost 14-16.

Rink 4. John Montgomery. Bobby Bell. William Crawford. John Elliott. Won 18-16.

Provincial Ladies League

Ballymena ............................... 6

Brook Green ............................ 0

Rink 1. Linda McCullough. Bridget Killough. Pat Allen. Erin Smith. Won 28-13.

Rink 2. Jean Rainey. Graham Wilson. Grace Henry. Jennifer Dowds. Won 43-4.

Rink 3. Jimima Gage. Maree Houston. Eva Gage. Donna McCloy. Won 25-7.

Midweek League 1

Rink 1. Wilfie Stewart. Ivan Lynn. Stuart McCarthy. Leslie Barr. Lost 12-21.

Rink 2. Willie McNabb. Jimmy Gage. Liam Lyness. Graham Wilson. Won 24-10.

Rink 3. Robert Mark. William Crawford. Artie McAuley. Davy Elliott. Won 19-13.

Rink 4.John Montgomery. Roy Kernohan. Willie McCandless. Jim Cameron. Won 14-13.

NIPGL Junior Cup 2nd Round

Willowfield ............................. 72

Ballymena 'C' ........................ 82

Rink 1. Willie McNabb. Harry Millar. Nigel McAleese. Jim Cameron. Won 28-10.

Rink 2. John Montgomery. Bobby Bell. Artie McAuley. John Elliott. Won.17 -16.

Rink 3. Eva Gage. Gary Shaw. Liam Lyness. Davy Elliott. Lost 22-17.

Rink 4. Keith Burnett. Robert McCready. Jennifer Dowds. Derek Greer. Lost 23-21.

Vets League One

Falls ..........................................8

Ballymena One ....................... 2

Rink 1. Keith Burnett. Robert McCready. Andy Hill. Tommy Hill. Drew 15-15.

Rink 2. Willie McNabb. Artie McAuley. Ivan Lynn. John Coulter. Lost 12-16.

Vets Two

Ballymena Two ........................ 6

Antrim Lawn ............................ 4

Rink 1. Roy Kernohan. Wilfie Stewart. Jimmy Gage. John Elliott.List 16 - 18.

Rink 2. Geoff Padgett.Liam Lyness.John McFall.Roy Torringtob.Won 27-7.

Fixtures:

Tuesday, May 28

P.S.N.I. V Ballymena 'C' (rearranged league match).

Wednesday, May 29

Ballymena Ladies v Ballymoney 2.30pm.

Ewarts v Ballymena Midweek.

Saturday, June 1.

North Belfast v Ballymena 'C'

Ballymena 'A' and 'B' no matches