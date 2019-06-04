60 fence cross country outside Banbridge

On a beautiful spring day, 100 horses and ponies enjoyed a charity cross country.

With over 60 fences through the countryside for over nine miles just outside Banbridge. The organsiers wish to thank the landowners for the use of their land, the Iveagh Fox Hounds, the fence building team, and the many participants and supporters, generous donations who in whatever way helped make this day such a success for such a worthwhile charity.

We our very proud to present the grand total of £2230 to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, a very deserving charity which is invaluable to the rural community.

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and on average, every single day in Northern Ireland, one individual finds themselves in desperate need of AANI. The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for twelve hours every day. Our EC135 helicopter which is based just beside the Eikon Exhibition Centre and can get anywhere in the province in approximately twenty-five to thirty minutes and the rapid response is vital in an emergency situation, ensuring their patient reaches hospital within the Golden Hour (60 minutes after their injury). Each day costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m is needed each year to keep our air ambulance service operational.