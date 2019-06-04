Bluebelles are up for the Cup

THE Muckamore Bluebelles had Carrickfergus Ladies as the visitors to Moylena on Sunday in the first round of the Gallagher Ladies’ Senior Cup.

The Bluebelles batted first and scored 199 runs for the loss of only two wickets in their allocated 20 overs.

Their top scorers were Susan Keates who was not out with 83 runs and Amy Caulfield who was not out with 68 runs.

Carrickfergus replied to score 47 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allocated 20 overs to give the Bluebelles a comprehensive 152-run victory. Sarah Keates took two Carrickfergus wickets for eight runs.

*Full men’s and ladies’ cricket coverage in this week’s Antrim Guardian