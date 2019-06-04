Cullen secures last-gasp win over O'Neill on Eglish Road

NI's major winners feature in Mount Rushmore style tribute
KEVIN Cullen upset the odds, beating one of the favourites Paddy O'Neill on the last shot.
O'Neill got off to the better start and was the guts of a shot up coming out of McKennas corner. But Cullen stayed with him and fought back to level at McGrath’s corner.
Cullen forged a good lead coming out of McNallys corner and went on to comfortably beat O'Neills last shot.
Damien McVeigh and Enda O'Leary also had a tight encounter in the other Novice 2 score. They were both dead level at Mary Alice's but when McVeigh failed to get McKennas corner in another three shots O'Leary found himself a shot up and threw three powerful last shots to win the score by a shot.
Well done to Gene McVeigh representing Ireland at U18 in Germany, performing very well and collecting a few medals. Gene has also won all of his championship scores so far and is in the U18 semis and U16 quarter finals. Also well done to Denise Galvin, Dylan Connolly and Odhran Connolly, another three Eglish throwers progressing to the quarter final stages in the championship.
Fixtures:
Wednesday, June 5
7pm - Moy Point
Hugh McSorley v Michael Daly
7.45pm - Crewe Lane
Ryan Quigley v Stephen Gray
Sunday, June 9
11am - Moy Point
Damien Daly v Stephen O'Reilly
11.45am - Crewe Lane
Martin McGaughey v Conor Daly
Wednesday, June 12
7pm - Moy Point
Mark O'Rourke v Danny Carragher
7.45pm - Crewe Lane
Conor Grimley v Barry Conlon
Sunday, June 16
11am - Moy Point
Martin Feighan v Barry Mallon
11.45am - Crewe Lane
Chris McCann v Fergal Davidson
1.30pm - Moy Point
Under 18 Semi Final
Gene McVeigh v Jake Cullen
3pm - Moy Point
Under 18 Semi Final
Patrick Carr v Ruairi Hughes
Results:
Dermot Grimley through, no show from Martin Freeman; Kevin Cullen beat Paddy O'Neill; Enda O'Leary beat Damien McVeigh
Scores will only be postponed in exceptional circumstances with 24 hours minimum notice. Any issues contact Fintan on 07483852584.
Mid Region Youth Blitz
The tri-club youth blitz between Eglish, Tullysaran and Portmor has seen numbers increase every week as more young children are coming out to throw for the first time.
As a result the organisers have decided to continue running another round of the blitz at each club.
This week the blitz will be hosted by the Eglish club, followed by Portmor and then in Tullysaran on Friday night's at 7pm.
Tieve Tara fixtures
Sunday, June 9
Challange, 11am - Ruari O Reilly vs Pete Carr Junior Rountrees
Northern Building Supplies
12pm Patrick Carr vs Colly Doran
2pm Davy Clarke vs Michael Rafferty
3pm Challange
Sunday, June 16
Mens Intermediate
11am Ethan Rafferty vs Jamsie Oliver
4.30pm Peader Toal vs Ruairi O Reilly
Please note these scores must be played due to time scale.
Madden fixtures
Tuesday, June 4 - girls U18 championship. Low line 7pm - Geardline Kiernan v Louise Mallon.
Thursday, June 6 - U14 boys Ulster Championship.
Hughes 7pm - Niall Stevenson v Jake Daly.
Saturday, June 8 - 2pm, U14 boys Ulster championship.
Hughes 11:30am - Karl Donnelly v Franky Smith
Tuesday, June 11 - Low-line 7:30pm, girls U18 championship - Caoimhe Rafferty v Niamh Grimley
Thursday, June 13 - U14 boys Ulster championship
Hughes 7pm Karl Donnelly or Franky Smith v Eoin McVeigh
Low line 7:30pm girls u18 semi final Low line 12:30pm girls U18 championship sponsored by Philip white tyres.Louise Mallon or Geardline Kiernan v Shannon mc guire
Sunday, June 16 - U14 boys Ulster championship
Hughes 11:30am - Ethan Hughes v Darragh Smith.
Results from Madden
Niall Stevenson booked his place in the next round of the U14 championship when he saw off the challenge of Mathew Killan.
Both lads started very well with long bowls for the first half of the score. They were level all the way to the pipe corner,
Stevenson took command of the score from here after struggling to find his form at Batters.
Killan misplayed his shot into Sam’s Corner, leaving him odds of a bowl out.
Down the straight to the cap bowl, Niall increased his lead to two bowls off odds. From there on there was no way back for Mathew. Well done Niall.
Navan Fixtures
Boys U12 Ulster Championships
Saturday June 8, 1.30pm
Dan Sweeney VS Odhran Connolly
Sunday, June 9
Martin McKeown Memorial Cup
11:15am: Grade 1 Final: Niall Smith vs Eoin Hughes
11:45am: Grade 3 Final: Cailin Smith vs Aron Hughes
12:15pm: Eddie Connolly vs Micky Hannaway
12:45: £5 a man challenge
All scores must come off, no excuses
6pm - Oisin Gribben vs Dan Sweeney or Odhran Connolly
6.30pm - Liam Kearney vs Dylan Connolly
7pm - Ethan Hughes vs Pierse Daly
7.30pm - Phelm O’Rourke vs Niall McCreesh
Boys Under 12 results
Odhran Connolly beat Lorcan Kearney by over a bowl off odds. Dylan Connolly missed nothing on the day and went on to beat a gallant opponent in Sean Lappin.
Rock Road Fixtures
Shortt Continue's His Winning Run
Joe Shortt met Paul Grimley (Madden) in the second round of the men’s veterans.
This score was certainly a toss of a coin on who would have the upper hand.
Both men were level after four shots a piece, again nothing seperated the pair at McKees and heading towards the Lonsome it was here that Shortt was to rise a bowl off odds after Paul misplayed.
Shortt extended his lead round the Diamond but as we all know a score is never over at this point. Grimley knocked the bowl at the white sign corner but was a shade unlucky with his next shot.
Last year’s All Ireland champion, Shortt made no Mistake and went on to win by almost a shot. Hard luck Paul and well done Joe.
Boys Under 16 Result
Darragh Gribben Beat Jake Cullan by a bowl off odds.
Patrick Carr beat Frank Smith by two bowls
Mens veteran results
Teddy Conway beat Pete Carr by two bowls
Pat Mallon beat John Garvey by two bowls
Paul Grimley (Moy Road) beat Frank Donnelly
Jarlath Devlin beat Oliver Gribben
Fixtures
Wednesday, June 5
7pm Dermot Grimley vs Sean Dillan
7.45pm - Boys U16 - Martin McVeigh vs Callum Killan
Friday, June 7 - 7pm Oliver O’Neil vs Paul Grimley (Moy Road)
7.45pm - Teddy Conway vs Paddy O’Neil
Monday 15th June
7pm - Joe Shortt vs Jarlath Devlin
7.45pm - Boys U16 - Tristan Lyttle vs Aaron Hughes or Enda O’Donnell
Last week’s lotto winner was Eddy Carr
Men’s veteran's next round
Teddy Conway vs Paddy O Neil
Dermot Grimley or Sean Dillan vs Paul McVeigh or John Grimley
Oliver O’Neil or Paul Grimley (Moy) vs Pat Mallon
Joe Shortt vs Jarlath Devlin
Boys Under 16
Cathal McGuire vs Martin McVeigh or Callum Killan
Tristan Lyttle vs Enda O’Donnell or Aaron Hughes
Darragh Gribben vs Patrick Carr
Eugene Mc Veigh vs Ronan Green
Last week’s lotto winner was Eddy Carr
Tullysaran fixtures
Thursday, June 6
LADIES INTERMEDIATE
Chapel 6.45pm: Elaine Mc Grady v Alice Mackle. (Ref Kevin: M Anna Teresa)
GIRLS U16 CHAMPIONSHIP
O’Neill’s, 7.30pm: Shannon McGuire v Ellie Mae Carr
Saturday, June 8:
LADIES INTERMEDIATE
Chapel, 4pm: Orlaith Trainor v Leah Grimley (Ref John: M Anna Teresa)
Tuesday, June 11:
LADIES INTERMEDIATE
Chapel 6.45pm: Aoife Trainor v Denise Galvin (Ref Maurice. M Vera Teresa)
Saturday, June 15:
MEN’S SENIOR:
Chapel, 3.30pm: Thomas Mackle v Cathal Toal
Sunday, June 16:
MEN’S SENIOR:
Chapel, 3pm: Brian O’Reilly v Paul O’Reilly
LADIES INTERMEDIATE RESULTS TO DATE:
Aoife Trainor beat Sinead Kiernan
Rebecca Fields beat Claire McGee
Alice Mackle through
Elaine McGrady through
Gemma McCann beat Leanne Mackle
Lorraine Mackle beat Geraldine Kiernan
Denise Galvin through
QUARTER FINAL DRAW:
Lorraine Mackle v Rebecca Fields
Denise Galvin v Aoife Trainor
Gemma McCann v Winner Sat 8th June
Elaine McGrady v Alice Mackle
Bol Chumann Na Mierleach
Fixtures
Felons tournament
Tuesday, June 4
6:30pm challenge
7pm challenge
Thursday, June 6
6:30pm - Grade 1 - Patrick Hughes v Ryan Gamble
7pm - Grade 3 SF - Caolan Smith v JP Clinton
Sunday, June 9
11am - Grade 2 QF - Ryan Padraig Quigley v Marty Feighan
11:30am - Grade 4 final - Erin Connolly v Eamonn Connolly
Keady Tassagh Fixtures
June 6
7pm - Mens Junior A
Odhran Rafferty vs Mick O Neil
June 9
11am - Kevin McQuade vs Malachy Lappin
2pm - Philip Corrigan vs Sean Donnolly
June 16
11am - Pete Carr vs Kevin or Malachy
June 23 - two semi finals
June 30 - Junior A Final
Mens Junior A result
Sean O’Reilly beat Stephen McCann by two bowls
Newtown
Junior B results
Adrian O’Reily beat Patrick Hughes in a hard fought game and score of the tournament so far.
O’Reilly started strong opening the first corner, putting him a shot up, but a well play second from Hughes and a misplayed second from O’Reilly left the score level after three.
The two men threw big shots from Kenny’s bridge to leave themselves heading into the quarry after another five shots each.
O’Reilly delivered a miler and Hughes, getting a hard rub, had a lot to do up the hill where O’Reilly never missed and took his place in the quarter final against Niall Mullan.
Hard luck Patrick, well done Adrian.
Message to all clubs
It is hoped to launch a girls U12 Ulster Championship within the next two weeks.
Can names and ages be put forward to Niall Smith via Facebook or through your local club as soon as possible.
Next meeting - June 18, 8.30pm