Cullen secures last-gasp win over O'Neill on Eglish Road

KEVIN Cullen upset the odds, beating one of the favourites Paddy O'Neill on the last shot.

O'Neill got off to the better start and was the guts of a shot up coming out of McKennas corner. But Cullen stayed with him and fought back to level at McGrath’s corner.

Cullen forged a good lead coming out of McNallys corner and went on to comfortably beat O'Neills last shot.

Damien McVeigh and Enda O'Leary also had a tight encounter in the other Novice 2 score. They were both dead level at Mary Alice's but when McVeigh failed to get McKennas corner in another three shots O'Leary found himself a shot up and threw three powerful last shots to win the score by a shot.

Well done to Gene McVeigh representing Ireland at U18 in Germany, performing very well and collecting a few medals. Gene has also won all of his championship scores so far and is in the U18 semis and U16 quarter finals. Also well done to Denise Galvin, Dylan Connolly and Odhran Connolly, another three Eglish throwers progressing to the quarter final stages in the championship.

Fixtures:

Wednesday, June 5

7pm - Moy Point

Hugh McSorley v Michael Daly

7.45pm - Crewe Lane

Ryan Quigley v Stephen Gray

Sunday, June 9

11am - Moy Point

Damien Daly v Stephen O'Reilly

11.45am - Crewe Lane

Martin McGaughey v Conor Daly

Wednesday, June 12

7pm - Moy Point

Mark O'Rourke v Danny Carragher

7.45pm - Crewe Lane

Conor Grimley v Barry Conlon

Sunday, June 16

11am - Moy Point

Martin Feighan v Barry Mallon

11.45am - Crewe Lane

Chris McCann v Fergal Davidson

1.30pm - Moy Point

Under 18 Semi Final

Gene McVeigh v Jake Cullen

3pm - Moy Point

Under 18 Semi Final

Patrick Carr v Ruairi Hughes

Results:

Dermot Grimley through, no show from Martin Freeman; Kevin Cullen beat Paddy O'Neill; Enda O'Leary beat Damien McVeigh

Scores will only be postponed in exceptional circumstances with 24 hours minimum notice. Any issues contact Fintan on 07483852584.

Mid Region Youth Blitz

The tri-club youth blitz between Eglish, Tullysaran and Portmor has seen numbers increase every week as more young children are coming out to throw for the first time.

As a result the organisers have decided to continue running another round of the blitz at each club.

This week the blitz will be hosted by the Eglish club, followed by Portmor and then in Tullysaran on Friday night's at 7pm.

Tieve Tara fixtures

Sunday, June 9

Challange, 11am - Ruari O Reilly vs Pete Carr Junior Rountrees

Northern Building Supplies

12pm Patrick Carr vs Colly Doran

2pm Davy Clarke vs Michael Rafferty

3pm Challange

Sunday, June 16

Mens Intermediate

11am Ethan Rafferty vs Jamsie Oliver

4.30pm Peader Toal vs Ruairi O Reilly

Please note these scores must be played due to time scale.

Madden fixtures

Tuesday, June 4 - girls U18 championship. Low line 7pm - Geardline Kiernan v Louise Mallon.

Thursday, June 6 - U14 boys Ulster Championship.

Hughes 7pm - Niall Stevenson v Jake Daly.

Saturday, June 8 - 2pm, U14 boys Ulster championship.

Hughes 11:30am - Karl Donnelly v Franky Smith

Tuesday, June 11 - Low-line 7:30pm, girls U18 championship - Caoimhe Rafferty v Niamh Grimley

Thursday, June 13 - U14 boys Ulster championship

Hughes 7pm Karl Donnelly or Franky Smith v Eoin McVeigh

Low line 7:30pm girls u18 semi final Low line 12:30pm girls U18 championship sponsored by Philip white tyres.Louise Mallon or Geardline Kiernan v Shannon mc guire

Sunday, June 16 - U14 boys Ulster championship

Hughes 11:30am - Ethan Hughes v Darragh Smith.

Results from Madden

Niall Stevenson booked his place in the next round of the U14 championship when he saw off the challenge of Mathew Killan.

Both lads started very well with long bowls for the first half of the score. They were level all the way to the pipe corner,

Stevenson took command of the score from here after struggling to find his form at Batters.

Killan misplayed his shot into Sam’s Corner, leaving him odds of a bowl out.

Down the straight to the cap bowl, Niall increased his lead to two bowls off odds. From there on there was no way back for Mathew. Well done Niall.

Navan Fixtures

Boys U12 Ulster Championships

Saturday June 8, 1.30pm

Dan Sweeney VS Odhran Connolly

Sunday, June 9

Martin McKeown Memorial Cup

11:15am: Grade 1 Final: Niall Smith vs Eoin Hughes

11:45am: Grade 3 Final: Cailin Smith vs Aron Hughes

12:15pm: Eddie Connolly vs Micky Hannaway

12:45: £5 a man challenge

All scores must come off, no excuses

6pm - Oisin Gribben vs Dan Sweeney or Odhran Connolly

6.30pm - Liam Kearney vs Dylan Connolly

7pm - Ethan Hughes vs Pierse Daly

7.30pm - Phelm O’Rourke vs Niall McCreesh

Boys Under 12 results

Odhran Connolly beat Lorcan Kearney by over a bowl off odds. Dylan Connolly missed nothing on the day and went on to beat a gallant opponent in Sean Lappin.

Rock Road Fixtures

Shortt Continue's His Winning Run

Joe Shortt met Paul Grimley (Madden) in the second round of the men’s veterans.

This score was certainly a toss of a coin on who would have the upper hand.

Both men were level after four shots a piece, again nothing seperated the pair at McKees and heading towards the Lonsome it was here that Shortt was to rise a bowl off odds after Paul misplayed.

Shortt extended his lead round the Diamond but as we all know a score is never over at this point. Grimley knocked the bowl at the white sign corner but was a shade unlucky with his next shot.

Last year’s All Ireland champion, Shortt made no Mistake and went on to win by almost a shot. Hard luck Paul and well done Joe.

Boys Under 16 Result

Darragh Gribben Beat Jake Cullan by a bowl off odds.

Patrick Carr beat Frank Smith by two bowls

Mens veteran results

Teddy Conway beat Pete Carr by two bowls

Pat Mallon beat John Garvey by two bowls

Paul Grimley (Moy Road) beat Frank Donnelly

Jarlath Devlin beat Oliver Gribben

Fixtures

Wednesday, June 5

7pm Dermot Grimley vs Sean Dillan

7.45pm - Boys U16 - Martin McVeigh vs Callum Killan

Friday, June 7 - 7pm Oliver O’Neil vs Paul Grimley (Moy Road)

7.45pm - Teddy Conway vs Paddy O’Neil

Monday 15th June

7pm - Joe Shortt vs Jarlath Devlin

7.45pm - Boys U16 - Tristan Lyttle vs Aaron Hughes or Enda O’Donnell

Last week’s lotto winner was Eddy Carr

Men’s veteran's next round

Teddy Conway vs Paddy O Neil

Dermot Grimley or Sean Dillan vs Paul McVeigh or John Grimley

Oliver O’Neil or Paul Grimley (Moy) vs Pat Mallon

Joe Shortt vs Jarlath Devlin

Boys Under 16

Cathal McGuire vs Martin McVeigh or Callum Killan

Tristan Lyttle vs Enda O’Donnell or Aaron Hughes

Darragh Gribben vs Patrick Carr

Eugene Mc Veigh vs Ronan Green

Last week’s lotto winner was Eddy Carr

Tullysaran fixtures

Thursday, June 6

LADIES INTERMEDIATE

Chapel 6.45pm: Elaine Mc Grady v Alice Mackle. (Ref Kevin: M Anna Teresa)

GIRLS U16 CHAMPIONSHIP

O’Neill’s, 7.30pm: Shannon McGuire v Ellie Mae Carr

Saturday, June 8:

LADIES INTERMEDIATE

Chapel, 4pm: Orlaith Trainor v Leah Grimley (Ref John: M Anna Teresa)

Tuesday, June 11:

LADIES INTERMEDIATE

Chapel 6.45pm: Aoife Trainor v Denise Galvin (Ref Maurice. M Vera Teresa)

Saturday, June 15:

MEN’S SENIOR:

Chapel, 3.30pm: Thomas Mackle v Cathal Toal

Sunday, June 16:

MEN’S SENIOR:

Chapel, 3pm: Brian O’Reilly v Paul O’Reilly

LADIES INTERMEDIATE RESULTS TO DATE:

Aoife Trainor beat Sinead Kiernan

Rebecca Fields beat Claire McGee

Alice Mackle through

Elaine McGrady through

Gemma McCann beat Leanne Mackle

Lorraine Mackle beat Geraldine Kiernan

Denise Galvin through

QUARTER FINAL DRAW:

Lorraine Mackle v Rebecca Fields

Denise Galvin v Aoife Trainor

Gemma McCann v Winner Sat 8th June

Elaine McGrady v Alice Mackle

Bol Chumann Na Mierleach

Fixtures

Felons tournament

Tuesday, June 4

6:30pm challenge

7pm challenge

Thursday, June 6

6:30pm - Grade 1 - Patrick Hughes v Ryan Gamble

7pm - Grade 3 SF - Caolan Smith v JP Clinton

Sunday, June 9

11am - Grade 2 QF - Ryan Padraig Quigley v Marty Feighan

11:30am - Grade 4 final - Erin Connolly v Eamonn Connolly

Keady Tassagh Fixtures

June 6

7pm - Mens Junior A

Odhran Rafferty vs Mick O Neil

June 9

11am - Kevin McQuade vs Malachy Lappin

2pm - Philip Corrigan vs Sean Donnolly

June 16

11am - Pete Carr vs Kevin or Malachy

June 23 - two semi finals

June 30 - Junior A Final

Mens Junior A result

Sean O’Reilly beat Stephen McCann by two bowls

​Newtown

Junior B results

Adrian O’Reily beat Patrick Hughes in a hard fought game and score of the tournament so far.

O’Reilly started strong opening the first corner, putting him a shot up, but a well play second from Hughes and a misplayed second from O’Reilly left the score level after three.

The two men threw big shots from Kenny’s bridge to leave themselves heading into the quarry after another five shots each.

O’Reilly delivered a miler and Hughes, getting a hard rub, had a lot to do up the hill where O’Reilly never missed and took his place in the quarter final against Niall Mullan.

Hard luck Patrick, well done Adrian.

Message to all clubs

It is hoped to launch a girls U12 Ulster Championship within the next two weeks.

Can names and ages be put forward to Niall Smith via Facebook or through your local club as soon as possible.

Next meeting - June 18, 8.30pm