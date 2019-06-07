Two defeats but 'C' team remain second!

BALLYMENA 'C' remain in second place in NIPGL Division 4 - despite two losses last week.

Last uesday they travelled to PSNI in a rearranged game and could only muster 2 points for their efforts.

And it was the same outcome on the Saturday, going down to the same score against North Belfast.

In the Ladies Provincial league the Ballymena team was eclipsed 6-0 by closest rivals Ballymoney.

But the NIPGL Midweek team fared much better with a 6.5 to 0.5 victory away to Ewarts last Wednesday evening in atrocious conditions.

On the Vets scene, the Ballymena Ones had an 8-2 win at home to Forth River, while the 'Twos' collected maximum points away to Mossley.

Full results

NIPGL Division 4

PSNI ..........................................5

Ballymena C ............................2

Rink 1. Artie McAuley, Liam Lyness, Jim Cameron, Sammy Allen.WON 26-5.

Rink 2. Harry Millar, Jennifer Dowds, Ivan Lynn, Jimmy Hodges.LOST 20-8.

Rink 3. John Montgomery, Bobby Bell, William Crawford, John Elliott.LOST 29-9 .

Rink 4. Willie McNabb, Robert McCready, Andy Hill, Tommy Hill.WON 11-9.

North Belfast .............................5

Ballymena C .............................2

Rink 1. Roy Kernohan, Gary Shaw, Dessie Shaw, Leslie Barr.WON 16 - 10.5.

Rink 2. Harry Millar, Robert McCready, John Elliott, Artie McAuley WON 21 - 13.

Rink 3. Willie McNabb, Alex Wilson, Andy Hill, Tommy Hill. LOST 22-18.

Rink 4. John Montgomery, Liam Lyness, William Crawford, Sammy Allen. LOST 29-7.

Provincial Ladies

Ballymena ................................ 0

Ballymoney ...............................6

Rink 1. Graham Wilson, Maree Houston, Pat Allen, Barbara Cameron. LOST 13 - 12.

Rink 2. Jean Rainey, Valerie McCrea, Jennifer Dowds, Donna McCloy. LOST 18 - 15.

Rink 3. Eva Gage, Barbara Burnett, Erin Smith, Sarah Jane Curran.LOST 15-13.

Midweek League

Ewarts .................................... 0.5

Ballymena ..............................6.5

Rink 1. John Montgomery, John McFall, Dessie Shaw, Leslie Barr. WON 18-17.

Rink 2. Willie McNabb, Jimmy Gage, Liam Lyness, Graham Wilson.WON 18-7.

Rink 3. Harry Millar, Andy Hill, Ivan Lynn, Jim Cameron. DREW 13-13.

Rink 4. Tommy Hill, William Crawford, Artie McAuley, Davy Elliott.WON 19-12.

Vets One

Ballymena................................ 8

Forth River................................ 2

Rink 1. Artie McAuley, Jimmy Gage, Ivan Lynn, John Coulter. WON 21-15.

Rink 2. Keith Burnett, Robert McCready, Andy Hill, Tommy Hill. DREW 17-17.

Vets Two

Mossley ..................................... 0

Ballymena .............................. 10

Rink 1. Geoff Padgett, Liam Lyness, John McFall. Roy Torrington.WON 18-14.

Rink 2. Dessie Shaw, Wilfie Stewart, William Crawford, John Elliott.WON 21-7.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, June 4

Ballymena 'A' v Falls 'A' 6.30pm

Belmont 'A' v Ballymena 'B'

Wednesday, June 5

Dunluce Ladies v Ballymena Ladies

Ballymena 'A' v Dunbarton 'A' 6.30pm.

Ballymena Midweek v Larne.6.30 top green.

Thursday, June 6

NICS V Ballymena 'B' senior cup.

Ballywalter v Ballymena 'A' Senior Cup.

Ulster Transport v Ballymena Vets. Triples.

Friday, June 7

Ballymena Vets v Mossley (Hatch Cup) 1.30pm.

Saturday, June 8

Irish Senior Cup

Ewarts v Ballymena 'B'

Cookstown v Ballymena 'A'

Irish Junior Cup

Mossley v Ballymena 'C'