Ellie reaches for the sky!

Tuesday 11 June 2019 13:46
lELLIE Reid from Antrim Phoneix Trampoline Club has been crowned two-time Northern Ireland Senior Ladies Open Champion.
*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Local councillors condemn graffiti in Limavady
Former Roe Valley youths lift Northern Ireland's Premier League
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130