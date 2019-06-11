McCann reigns supreme in Cavan

IT was a day that will live long in the memory of Jamie McCann, who was crowned Supreme Reserve in Hand Champion in Cork.

Jamie McCann and his young gelding Summerrose Rockstar (Rocky), started the day by winning two classes in the miniature series.

His younger sister Ellie took 2nd place with Rocky in the pure American Breeding Youngstock class.

Jamie then won the American Championship, followed by reserves in the senior championship and the coloured championship.

This then qualified them for the evening performance in the main arena.

The size of the main arena did not bother bother the duo as they placed reserve in the Miniature Championship.

Then came the big class, the overall Supreme in Hand Championship, here they were competing against much larger horses. They both produced a lovely individual show which resulted in them becoming Overall Supreme Reserve in Hand Champion.