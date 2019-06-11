Muckamore play host to Templepatrick in the NCU Gallagher Senior Cricket Challenge Cup

TWO of the three County Antrim teams left in the NCU Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup have been drawn together in the quarter finals.

Premier League side Muckamore will have home advantage over Templepatrick from the lower Senior League 1.

The eagerly-awaited local derby will be held on Saturday, June 15.

The third County Antrim side, Carrickfergus, will feature in an all-Premiership clash when they travel to CIYMS in Belfast.

The full draw is: CIYMS v Carrickfergus; Cregagh v CSNI; Holywood or Waringstown v Instonians; Muckamore v Templepatrick

