Offaly’s Kevin Mealiff filled two of the top four places in last Sunday’s $50,000 Boehringer Ingelheim 2 star Grand Prix in HITS Saugerties in New York, USA.

Mealiff took victory in the eight-horse jump off with Viper Vrombautschoeve Z who is owned by BKS Horse Farms LLC, and he also finished fourth with McLain Ward’s Ever D’Hoogpoot.

Mealiff is based between Florida and New York where he works for Maarten Huygens Horse Sales.