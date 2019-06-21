Rugby '5' cycling in France for Olive Branch

FIVE Ballymena Rugby Club veterans will cycle 300 kilometres through France hoping to raise £3,000 for The Olive Branch!

They are Ronnie McBride, Trevor Gillen, Colin Taylor, Bruce Holdstock and Jim McKendry.

Alan Mulholland and Leone Paul who founded The Olive Branch in 2017, said as a recently established charity they aim to provide free mental health counselling to those in need, in a more responsive and caring way.

“Funds raised by the Vets will be extremely useful in the role out of our local service, helping in particular our young people, cope with many of the mental health challenges they face today,” Alan told Guardian Sport.

All funds raised will go to The Olive Branch, and donations can be made by following on the link below to - The Rugby Vets. Loire Valley Fund Raiser page at Just Giving.

Five cycling enthusiasts

For the five cycling enthusiasts setting off in mid June is their fourth year cycling in France, in aid of local charities.

This years route starts in Blois, South West of Paris, and following a 300km route along the Loire Valley, known as The Garden of France, finishes in the wine area of Saumur.

Other notable features along the way, besides the magnificent Loire River, are the many Chateaux including Chateau de Saumur, Azay – le Rideaux, and the beautiful city of Tours.

The Veterans, whose combined age is 331years, have targeted a minimum of £3000 to raise for The Olive Branch Charity.

Last year the Rugby Veterans surpassed their Charity Target in raising £4,000 for The Irish Rugby Football Union Charitable Trust, which supports seriously injured rugby players.

Further Information; Ronnie Mc Bride; 07710653226/ r.mcbride285@gmail.com Just Giving Link; https://www.justgiving.com/

TREVOR-GILLEN