Anglers' Rest?

A FORMER Antrim Grammar School student is about to embark on one of the most unique charity challenges ever - by attempting to catch a fish across 10 fisheries, spread out across a 200-mile route around Northern Ireland, all in a single day!

Accompanied by celebrity tattooist, Willy Grattan, David Thompson - who used to play on the wing for Antrim RFC - hopes to raise over £2,000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice in their #catching4cash challenge.

Read the full story in this week's Antrim Guardian.

