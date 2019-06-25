McGlynn to compete in European 10k Cup

Major improvements to Portrush completed ahead of The Open
MUCKLAGH native Ann Marie McGlynn will represent Ireland in the European 10k Cup next week.
Nee Larkin, living in Strabane, Tyrone where she has a young family and racing for Letterkenny AC, McGlynn has been one of Ireland's top female endurance athletes since making a fantastic comeback to the sport a few years ago.
She showed her quality last week at the Irish Milers Club Belfast meeting at the Mary Peters track as she had a very impressive win in the 5,000 metres. While there was disappointment when Fionnuala McCormack didn't make a hoped for appearance, McGlynn raced away from Northern Ireland record holder, Emma Mitchell and Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny) to win by a whopping 100 metres in 16.09.35.
McGlynn was informed recently of her selection for the Ireland 10k team at bthe European 10k Cup which takes place in London on July 6 and it is the latest international selection for the former Tullamore Harriers athlete.