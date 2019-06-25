Muckamore Seconds beat Inst in Junior Cup last eight

SATURDAY was a closed date for the Premier League teams in the Northern Cricket Union to allow their players to participate in the Inter-provincial series being held in Dublin over the weekend.

So, with Muckamore’s senior team sidelined the spotlight was on the Seconds’ Junior Cup quarter-final game at home to Instonians Seconds, where victory spirited the Antrim side through to a last four clash against CIYMS Seconds at Moylena on Saturday, July 6.

*See full cricket coverage in this week’s Antrim Guardian

