Belmont's Kenny lands Belgian grand prix

A DEVASTATING performance from Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and the Ann Thompson-owned stallion Balou Du Reventon, saw them take victory at the lucrative €500,000 five-star Rolex Belgian Grand Prix presented by Audi, where they pushed Germany’s reigning individual World Champion Simone Blum into second place with DSP Alice, while Wexford’s Bertram Allen also took third place on the podium for Ireland Harley Vd Bisschop.

Just six riders managed to jump clear in the first round, with three of those coming from Ireland. Germany’s reigning individual World Champions Simone Blum with DSP Alice, looked like they had posted an unbeatable target of clear in 42.65 to take the lead. Bertram Allen and Harley Vd Bisschop gave it a good try finishing just fractionally slower in 42.96 and would eventually collect €75,000 for a third place finish.

Belmont man Kenny and Balou Du Reventon were simply outstanding and crossed the line clear in 42.17 when last to go to take the top prize of a new Audi Q7 along with almost €72,000.