ISLE of Man TT 2019 treble winner, Peter Hickman and arch rival, Dean Harrison, the winner of this year’s Senior TT race, visited the Dundrod circuit last week to launch the 2019 Ulster Grand Prix, which will take place from August 5-10.

And both men admitted they are eyeing the opportunity to reinstate Dundrod as the world’s fastest race track.

