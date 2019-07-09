All-Ireland weekend ahead for the Armagh bowlers

THE first heat of the 2019 All-Irelands will take place this weekend in County Cork's Ballyvourney, a Gaeltacht village in Southwest County Region.

As well as being a civil Parish in the Barony of Muskerry west, it is an ecclesiastical Parish in the Diocese of Cloyne.

The Armagh Ulster Champions – who travel with the best wishes of the local fraternity – have high expectations in lifting All-Ireland titles over the weekend. This year's representatives are Men's Intermediate winner Peader Toal, Women's Senior Dervla Mallon, Men's Junior 'A' Shaun Donnelly, Boys' (Under 18) Eugene Mc Veigh, Boys' (Under 14) Cathal Maguire and Girls' (Under 18) Shannon Maguire.

Toal New Intermediate Ulster Champion

Sunday saw the Ulster final in the Men's Intermediate over the Tieve Tara Road where James Oliver met Peader Toal, watched by a large crowd.

Toal led by 10 yards and although Oliver hit a good second shot, he continued to trail.

Toal's next three shots saw him reach McGrath's with brilliant bowling, meaning Oliver now found himself a full bowl off odds behind. Even so, he battled away.

Two more great drives to Finnegan's extended Toal's lead and although he misplayed his next two shots he still had a bowl in hand against Oliver. Heading towards Rountree's, Oliver's deficit extended to two bowls and by that stage the writing was on the wall.

Toal went on to take the honours and will travel with every hope of success in his All-Ireland final. Hard luck to Oliver who had to settle for having been gallant runner-up.

Mallon back on top

Former All-Ireland Senior champion Derval Mallon (2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009) certainly earned this year's Ulster Women's Senior title.

She did so by beating Kelly Mallon in the semi-final on the Newtown Road, thereby earning her place in the final in which she met her niece, Siobhan Mackle.

This score was held on Friday night when both women threw brilliantly, with only yards separating them at the Quarry, Again down the hill the margin remained just as slender.

But when Mackle misplayed, so giving Mallon the chance to open up a commanding lead, she seized it by throwing the perfect bowl.

Her niece could not make up any ground and Mallon went on to win odds. So a decade after her last All-Ireland win she now has every chance of another big title. Good luck to Dervla this weekend - and hard luck to runner-up Siobhan .

Mackle and Trainor in Ulster final

Lorraine Mackle made it through to the Ulster final in the Ladies' Intermediate after defeating Gemma McCann over the Tullysaran Road. She will now meet Aoife Trainor in what should be a cracking final. Both have been runner-up in the All Irelands and the winner will go a step further in winning that title. Good luck to both.

The programme for Baile Mhuiire Cork is as follows:

Saturday July 13:

12 noon: Boys' U18 final - Wayne Parkes (Cork) v Eugene McVeigh (Armagh)

2pm: Boys' U14 final - Tom O’Sullivan (Cork) v Cathal McGuire (Armagh)

4pm: Men’s Junior A final - Billy McAuliffe (Cork) v Sean Donnelly (Armagh).

Sunday July 14:

11am: Women’s senior final - Carmel Carey (Cork) v Dervla Toal-Mallon (Armagh)

1pm: Girls' U18 final - Hannah Sexton (Cork) v Shannon McGuire (Armagh)

3pm: Men’s intermediate final - Michael Bohane (Cork) v Peadar Toal (Armagh)

All thrower's must have their Philip White Tyres jersey - and be on time for your score.

Tullysaran fixtures Philip White Tyres Ulster Championships

Wednesday, July 10: Championships:

Drumsollen Church, 7pm: Boys U16 s/f: Aaron Hughes v Darragh Gribben (Ref: Paddy O, Mkr: JK and Mickey Dougan)

Thursday, July 11: TeMac Cup

Chapel, 7pm: Aoife Trainor v Claire Mc Gee (M: Teresa and Elaine)

Allen's, 7.30pm: Karen Grimley v Laura Kelly

Congratulations to Dervla on reaching another All-Ireland final. Commiserations to Siobhan and Jamesie.

Schedule for Ulster Finals weekend:

Friday, July 19:

Chapel, 7.15pm: Ladies' Intermediate final: Lorraine Mackle v Aoife Trainor

Church, 8pm: Boys' U16 final: Eugene McVeigh v 10th July winner

Saturday, July 20:

Chapel, 2.30pm: Veterans' fnal: Joe Shortt v Paul McVeigh

O'Neill's, 3.30pm: Girls' U16 final: Shauna McGuire v July 9 winner

Sunday, July 21:

Chapel, 11am: Junior 'B' final: Mickey Rafferty v Shane Feighan

O'Neill's, 12 noon: Boys' U12 final: Ethan Hughes v Oisin Gribben

Chapel, 3pm: Men's Senior final: Paul O’Reilly v Cathal Toal

EGLISH ROAD BOWLS

Novice 2 fixtures

Wednesday, July 10

7pm - Moy Point

Fergal Davidson v Dermot Grimley

7.45pm - Crewe Lane

Danny Carragher v Damien Daly

Results:

Kevin Cullen beat Adrian Rafferty; Enda Mallon beat Frances Oliver; Danny Carragher beat Mark O'Rourke; Martin McGaughey beat Conor Daly; Enda O'Leary beat Conor Grimley

No scores this weekend due to the All Ireland finals in Cork. The Eglish club would like to wish club men Shaun Donnelly and Eugene McVeigh the best of luck in their All Ireland finals in the Junior A and Under 18. The youth blitz will resume again after the All Irelands in Tullysaran in August.

Portmor Road Bowls

Fixtures

Sunday, July 14

Currans 10.30am Paul Dobbin Trophy

Gareth Lavery v Joby Donnelly

McGrails 11.15am

Rhys Daly v Jim McLoughlin

Currans 12 noon

P D Donnelly v John McKeown

McGrails 12.30pm

Keith Lavery v Philip Conlon

Results

The standard of throwing in this year's Paul Dobbin Trophy continues to impress with another pair of high class contests taking place last Sunday morning.

In Grade One 'B' up the road Adrian Daly and Oisin Campbell were level after six each to the Long Lane and just when it looked like Daly was going to open up a good lead with a fast bowl past Campbell's a bad knock proved pivotal. Campbell hit a purple patch and four massive shots to McGrail's Pad pinched an excellent victory.

In another thriller back down the road between Damien Quinn and Philip Hughes it was the former who exploded out of the blocks to lead by almost two bowls at the half-way stage. Hughes was in trouble, but two terrific efforts down the hill pulled back a shot and two more to the bridge saw him trail by a mere five metres.

The lead was up for Hughes with another gem to the Point Road, but Quinn didn't panic and scoring the line with a super last shot gave him a narrow victory.

In the usual competitive challenge scores there were wins for Paddy and PD Donnelly over Harry Smyth and JD Donnelly.

Kevin Daly and Bruce Donnelly dug deep to get the better of Michael Kelly and Kieran Gormley while Philip Conlon won a good under-age tussle with Karol Donnelly.

As the 2019 Paul Dobbin Tournament nears its latter stages, no more scores can be cancelled. The committee has been more than lenient to date - but no more!