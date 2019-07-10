Children are bowled over by Muckamore CC Summer Scheme

FOR several years, the Summer Sports Camps at Muckamore Cricket Club have filled children's summers with enjoyable sporting activities, such as tennis, hockey, football and cricket.

Young people between four and 16 can enjoy seven weeks of fun and laughter under the careful supervision of the three leaders - Richard Keates, Becky Hall and Ryan Gamble.

Each time the camp has been run, between 20 and 40 children have signed up for the activities; a testament to the leaders' skills as it shows just how much the participants have enjoyed the camps in previous years as many of the children keep coming back for more!

