Nicole Drought Continues winning streak in Wexford

ROSCREA ROCKET Nicole Drought continued her domination of Class 1A of the Coffee Perfection Endurance Trial Championship as the series visited Wexford last Sunday for the Sunny South East Endurance Trial.

Having already taken two class wins in the series, Nicole and navigator Aaron McElroy were confident of a good result at an event they had enjoyed in 2018.

As ever, the selectives took competitors through lanes, farmyards and quarries and varied, tough driving conditions.

Driving their usual Nissan Micra, the duo led the class from the off and after a hard day's driving, arrived back in the event HQ on Sunday evening to find that not only had they taken the class win, but they had also finished an incredible 5th overall, with many others having suffered penalties, which added to their times.

"That was a really enjoyable event. The Micra, as ever, never missed a beat and Aaron was on top of things on the maps. We were aiming for a class win, as Peter (Cummins) is always hard to beat, but we didn't expect to be this far up overall,” Nicole told the Tribune this week.

Nicole returns to the Endurance Trial Championship on August 5th for the Munster event, before rejoining the UK C1 Challenge when the series visits the Snetterton 300 circuit on August 10th and 11th.