Pete among world elite

CULLYBACKEY strongman Peter Bremner finished joint fourth in the World Deadlift Championships at Wembley.

The 31-year-old personal trainer was reasonably pleased with his placing - although he pulled well below what he is capable of.

“I pulled 400kg, which is not my best, but it secured me joint fourth,” Bremner told Guardian Sport.

Best pull for him is 430kg.

Bremner had a dream build-up to the World showpiece!

Special Invitation

He received a special invitation to train at the world renowned Westside Barbell Gym in Columbus, USA!

“Getting the invite was a dream come true. It was an experience I will never forget,” said Bremner.

And he made such a good impression that he has been invited back again to train this November.

Bremner thanks everyone who has helped him along the way.

“I am very grateful to all who have supported me this far,” he said. “Their continued support has helped to make my dream of being one of the world’s best that little easier,” he said.

Thanks go to - McAtamneys Thomas Street, Dougan’s Ahoghill, The Wellington Barber, Millside Gracehill, John Martin Sports Therapy, N I Supplements, and Gillen Machine Tools.

“I would also like to thank my family for traveling to my events, especially my dad and brother. I’m glad I can make them proud,” he said.

Others on the thank you list are Sam Graham and David Anderson for all their help, along with the support received from Sam’s Gym in Ballymoney.

“It was a honour to represent the Borough on a World stage. Hopefully next year I’ll be back with a even better result,” concluded Bremner.