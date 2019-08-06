East Tyrone cyclists set national record in Dublin

THE National Track Cycling Championships were held on Saturday, 3 August at the Sundrive Stadium, Dublin.

The East Tyrone Cycling Club trio of Harvey Barnes, Tony Mairs and Jamie Alexander rode in the team sprint, producing the fastest time ever recorded in Ireland, lifting gold medals and setting a new national record.

This begins their journey for selection towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Next up for the three riders is the Welsh Open in September.

Meanwhile the three East Tyrone riders made it through the heats and semis to the A final of the Kirin

In a very hard fought contest, Harvey finished second, winning a silver medal, with Jamie finishing fourth and Tony sixxth.

A very respectable result for all.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130