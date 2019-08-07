Children given a sporting chance

A RECENT collaboration between Shogun Ju-Jitsu International Ireland, Disability Sport NI and Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council brought together girls and boys of various ages and abilities from across the community at Allen Park Sports Hub, for a fun and exciting all-inclusive Wheelie Active & Multi-Sports session to promote equality, inclusion, respect and togetherness for the youth of our generation.

*See full story and pictures from the event in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130