Sheils prays for rain at the UGP!

DEREK Sheils is aiming to turn his brilliant form on the Irish National road racing scene into a strong international result at this year’s fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix, which runs all this week (August 3-10).

The RK Racing/Burrows Suzuki rider has won seven superbike races in a row in a run that included victories at Skerries, Kells, Walderstown and Faugheen during July and August.

“I’d really like a decent result at the Ulster this year,” the Dubliner said.

“I just need Lady Luck to be on my side!”

