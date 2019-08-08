Bann Valley planning Tour of North Coast

Reporter:

Bann Valley Road Club are holding the annual Tour of the North Coast charity sportive on Sunday 11th August.

This years chosen charities are Marie Curie cancer care and Community Search & Rescue.

The event has 2 available routes for cyclists of all abilities. A 66 mile route and a 44 mile route. Sign on for the event is at Portglenone Community Centre from 8am with the cycle starting at 10am. Refreshments will be available halfway through each route and also at the end of the cycle back at the community centre.

For further information please visit the BVRC Facebook page

