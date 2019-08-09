J&M Milliken win 1st Mid Antrim young bird race of season

THE third young bird race of the season was flown from Tullamore in County Offaly and the winners of 1st Mid Antrim Combine this week are J & M Milliken of Rasharkin.

This partnership consisting of John Milliken and his grandson Mark are one of the top lofts in area and are always hard to beat right through to France.

This week’s winner a blue chequer cock sitting on a small youngster broke from a batch of four and was timed at 12:43pm for the 133 mile fly.

The dam is Lambrecht and the sire Van Den Bulk. With a poor weekend weather forecast birds were race marked on Thursday with liberation in Tullamore at 10.11am in a Lt SW wind.

Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Tullamore – J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1437, D Dixon Rasharkin 1430, D Dixon 1430, D Dixon 1429, D Dixon 1411, D Dixon 1402, D Dixon 1402, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1396, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1394, J Rock Associate 1392, J Rock 1391, Blair & Rankin 1390, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1386, Blair & Rankin 1383, Blair & Rankin 1383, W & J Smyth 1383, W & J Smyth 1381, Blair & Rankin 1379, J & M Milliken 1378, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1378, A McBride Associate 1376, Surgenor Bros Kells 1375, Surgenor Bros 1375, Gregg Bros Kells 1374, Surgenor Bros 1374, Surgenor Bros 1370, J & M Milliken 1370, A McBride 1365, A McBride 1365, Blair & Rankin 1363.

Antrim & Ballymena Clubs Tullamore

Rasharkin & District 7/232 – J & M Milliken 1437, 1405, H Cubitt 1396, W & J McLean 1378, 1339, T Whyte 1325. Danny Dixon – 1430, 1430, 1429, 1411, 1402, 1402.

Muckamore HPS 10/349 – Sam Maginty 1416, J & J Bones & T Yates 1414, Sam Maginty 1409, S & J Bones & T Yates 1404, A Steele 1386, 1386, T Patterson & Son 1366, G Magill 1363.

Crumlin & District – McConville Bros 1407, 1403, Fleming Bros 1398.

Ballymena & District 10/223 – Blair & Rankin 1394, 1390, W & J Smyth 1386, Blair & Rankin 1383, 1383, W & J Smyth 1383, 1381, Blair & Rankin 1379, 1363, G Bell 1352.

From 2nd Tullamore Bertie Blair wins his second young bird race of the season and also has the best bird in the town. His young blue pied hen was clocked at 12:39pm for the 126 mile fly to Chichester Park. Sire is a Van De Brand cock from Jackie Steele Rasharkin and dam is Stefaan Lambrecht from Ian Gibb & Son. Last season a full sister won 1st club and 1st Mid Antrim Combine from Gowran Park young birds.

Cullybackey HPS – C & R McIntyre 1393, 1392, 1391, A Darragh 1356, 1319, 1316, 1316, J McNaghten & Son 1254, D Robinson 1252, 1250, J McNaghten & Son 1216, R Balmer 1206.

Harryville HPS 10/274 – J Rock 1392, 1391, K & K Kernohan 1382, Johnston & Richards 1380, A McBride 1376, Johnston & Richards 1366, A McBride 1365, 1365, J Rock 1360, R H Clements 1360.

Randalstown HPS 6/181 – J Millar 1365, Houston Bros 1331, Stewart Bros 1324, 1324, 1320, J Millar 1318, 1316, Houston Bros 1315. Two wins in three races for Secretary John Millar.

Ahoghill Flying Club – Young McManus & Sons 1354, J Smyth & Son 1352, Young McManus & Sons 1349, J Smyth & Son 1337, 1337, 1337, Young McManus & Sons 1337, 1334, 1332, J Smyth & Son 1332.

Kells & District 5/157 – Surgenor Bros 1375, 1375, Gregg Bros 1374, Surgenor Bros 1374, 1370, H Turkington 1346, Gregg Bros 1333, B Swann & Son 1327. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Gregg Bros 1374, B Swann & Son 1327, C & D Jackson 1315, 1302.

New Antrim Amalgamated – K Wilkinson & Son 1316.

Broughshane & District – Marc Neilly 1280, D Houston & Son 1269, 1252, Marc Neilly 1244, 1243.

The second young bird race from Tullamore on Sat 27th July saw T & M Morrow (Marcus and his late father Tommy) of Broughshane & District win 1st in the Mid Antrim Combine and 31st Open NIPA 7143 birds.

Their dark chequer hen was timed at 11:41 for the 125 miles to their lofts just off the Doagh Road in Kells.

Breeding is Van Den Brande x Vandenebele from good friends Gary Gibson and Day Scott. Marcus has had a lot of success with this line of birds.