Hard weekend race from Gowran Park

POOR weekend weather delayed the race marking for Gowran Park, Sunday was the better day and the local birds were race marked on Saturday evening.

The liberation on Sunday was also delayed and the birds were released at 11.30am in a North West wind.

It turned out the hardest race to date for the young birds and the best bird was timed by Surgenor Bros in Kells & Dist at 15.03hrs flying 157 miles to record velocity 1302.

The loft was winning for the third race on the trot and finished this time 1st MAC, 1st Sect B and 60th Open NIPA with 16,400 birds competing.

Mid Antrim Combine Gowran Park – Surgenor Bros Kells 1302, A McBride Associate 1297, Surgenor Bros 1285, K Wilkinson & Son New Antrim 1284, D Dixon Rasharkin 1270, D Dixon 1269, Surgenor Bros 1266, D Dixon 1263, R H Clements Associate 1260

R H Clements 1260, J Rock Associate 1247, A McBride 1241, D Dixon 1241, Surgenor Bros 1240, R H Clements 1234, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1234, A McBride 1232, R H Clements 1231, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1229, J Rock 1228, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1224, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1217, R H Clements 1216, R H Clements 1216, A Barkley & Son 1215

J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1215, R Service & Son Ballymena 1214, H Turkington Kells 1213, Young McManus & Sons 1211, 1211, 1211, Blair & Rankin 1210, R H Clements 1208, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1204, J & M Milliken 1201.

Ballymena & Antrim Clubs Gowran Park

Kells & District HPS 5/173 – Surgenor Bros 1302, 1285, 1266, 1240, A Barkley & Son 1215, H Turkington 1213, 1189, Gregg Bros 1165. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1213, Gregg Bros 1145, Surgenor Bros 1045. Geoff wins again first two from Derek Parr stock same as last week’s winner, timed at 15.03hrs flying 157 miles.

Muckamore HPS 8/257 – A Steele 1299, T Patterson & Son 1258, S & J Bones & T Yates 1257, Sam Maginty 1243, A Steele 1238, S & J Bones & T Yates 1223, D J Thompson 1221, Sam Maginty 1212.

Harryville HPS 10/259 – A McBride 1297, R H Clements 1260, 1260, J Rock 1247, A McBride 1241, R H Clements 1234, K & K Kernohan 1233

A McBride 1232, R H Clements 1231, Johnston & Richards 1230.

Cullybackey HPS 10/177 – C & R McIntyre 1249, 1198, D Robinson 1177, J McNaghten & Son 1175, D Robinson 1165, N & S Anderson 1159

G Gibson 1158, 1141, N & S Anderson 1132, J McNaghten & Son 1124, M/M M Sempey 1116, J & J Greer 1055.

Rasharkin & District 9/250 – H Cubitt 1234, J & M Milliken 1215, W & J McLean 1207, J & M Milliken 1201, W & J McLean 1198, H Cubitt 1187. Danny Dixon – 1270, 1269, 1263, 1241.

Well done to Harold Cubitt taking top spot in today’s race from Gowran Park.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/159 – Blair & Rankin 1229, R Service & Son 1214, Blair & Rankin 1210, 1177, 1176, R Service & Son 1171

Blair & Rankin 1169, 1158, G Bell 1127, W & J Smyth 1104.

Ahoghill Flying Club – Young McManus & Sons 1224, J Smyth & Son 1217, Young McManus & Sons 1211, 1211, 1211, J Smyth & Son 1199

1199, Young McManus & Sons 1194, 1192, M/M Robinson 1170.

Randalstown HPS 6/147 – J Millar 1212, Stewart Bros 1186, J Millar 1175, 1167, Stewart Bros 1150

J McNeill & Son 1105, Stewart Bros 1101, W & W Gilbert 1100.