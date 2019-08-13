Kenny helps Ireland to third place finish in Aga Khan

THERE was to be no glory for Ireland show jumping team last weekend as hopes of claiming the Aga Khan trophy were dashed by a clinical performance from the British counterparts at Dublin's RDS.

Britain led from start to finish with Ireland eventually having to settle for third place behind Italy in second place.

Belmont native Darragh Kenny was the lead anchor for the Irish team but they finished on 16 faults over the course of the competition with the winners having just one time fault to their name while Italy had 12 faults in second.

The result means Ireland have safely qualified for the lucrative Nations Cup World final in Barcelona, where a coveted Olympic team qualification place will be up for grabs.

Cian O’Connor, Paul O’Shea, Shane Sweetnam all went before anchor rider Kenny who kept all the fences standing however a foot in the water saw them finish on four faults during their first round jumps.

That left Ireland in a share of third place at the halfway stage on eight faults, with Britain out in front on zero ahead of Italy in second on four faults.

In the second round, Ierland doubled their faults to give them a tally of 16 as Britain sauntered to the title.

Offaly's Darragh Kenny is now ranked 13th in the FEI World rankings.